5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 29
Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and pianist Noreen Polera will perform pieces by Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and others. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337 , www.keyboardconcerts.com , $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|6Duece Loc
|67
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|10 hr
|Granite counter
|1
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 22
|lightningbolt
|46
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC