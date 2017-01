5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Jan. 29

Read more: The Fresno Bee

Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and pianist Noreen Polera will perform pieces by Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and others. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-278-2337 , www.keyboardconcerts.com , $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

