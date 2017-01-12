5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Jan. 14
The thriller is being presented for only the third time with special permission from the author and runs through Jan. 22. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587 , www.playhousemerced.com , $15-$22. The cover band plays the music of two popular groups: Boston and Styx and features David Victor, former guitarist and singer for Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI Minh DO MD (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Casee
|4
|Ness
|Jan 12
|Chico
|8
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Citizens Of Clovis Please Read
|Jan 11
|Tipster
|1
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Jan 8
|Thank You God
|43
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Jan 8
|NorthSideStayWinning
|163
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 5
|Mike Dogg
|65
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC