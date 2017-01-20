20 arrested during New Yeara s Eve DUI patrols in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia
Twenty people out on New Year's Eve were arrested during DUI patrols and checkpoints in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia, and several more drivers were cited and their vehicles impounded for driving without a license, police said. A checkpoint at Shaw and Glenn avenues in northwest Fresno yielded three DUI arrests, and a citywide patrol saw 10 arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC