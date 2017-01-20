20 arrested during New Yeara s Eve DUI patrols in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia

Twenty people out on New Year's Eve were arrested during DUI patrols and checkpoints in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia, and several more drivers were cited and their vehicles impounded for driving without a license, police said. A checkpoint at Shaw and Glenn avenues in northwest Fresno yielded three DUI arrests, and a citywide patrol saw 10 arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.