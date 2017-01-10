10 people escape southeast Fresno house fire through second-story window
Ten people, including seven children, were safe Thursday after a house fire forced them to escape via a second-story window in southeast Fresno, said Fresno Fire Capt. Koby Johns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|Mike Dogg
|65
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Thank You God
|41
|Review: iPull-u-Pull Auto Parts
|Jan 2
|daveymcdaniel
|1
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC