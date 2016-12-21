Young Corbetta s lounge was a place t...

Young Corbetta s lounge was a place the Champ welcomed friends and strangers alike

Young Corbett's lounge probably was a lot like the "Cheers" bar run by fictional bartender and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Sam Malone, a place "where everybody knows your name." Retiring from the boxing ring at age 32, Fresno's boxing pride and joy, world welterweight champion Young Corbett III - whose real name was Ralph Giordano - needed something to keep busy.

