Yes, this store is worth driving to Reedley
CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand Sweet Destination owner Shelly Henderson shows local children how to play with some retro games and toys inside the store in downtown Reedley. The store sells old fashioned sweets and retro toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|4 hr
|Assbeating
|1
|Ness
|Dec 20
|Him
|5
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
|Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot...
|Dec 8
|Not a LIBERAL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC