Woman gets probation for hitting child in head with asphalt chunk

A Fresno woman convicted of injuring a Duncan Polytechnical High School freshman when she threw chunks of asphalt at a group of students was sentenced Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court to two years of probation. According to police records, Judith Vela, 25, was arrested on Oct. 12. One student was hit in the head and suffered a gash, while another chunk narrowly missed a physical education teacher.

