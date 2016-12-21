When the man waving an ax approached in busy shopping center, he pulled his concealed weapon
A Madera County man with a concealed weapons permit hounded an ax-waving man at a busy shopping center in northwest Fresno until officers arrived to make the arrest. Roy Cipriani said he was afraid the man, identified as Stephen Frank Gomez, was going to attack him, his family or other customers in the Shaw Avenue shopping center last week.
