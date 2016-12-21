Two arrested after man allegedly steals grandmothera s vehicle
Two men were arrested Thursday morning in west Fresno after one allegedly stole a vehicle from his grandmother, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said they located a stolen 2014 Ford Explorer parked in the driveway of parolee Guillermo Paez's residence in the 3500 block of West University Avenue, near McKinley and Valentine avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|6 hr
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|8 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC