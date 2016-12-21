Three overnight fires test Fresno firefighters

A series of fires that broke out about 10 p.m. Thursday night, including one that left multiple people homeless, heavily taxed resources for Fresno fighters and forced the department to halt medical responses for two hours, spokesman Hector Vasquez said Friday. During the two hours, persons experiencing medical emergencies relied on emergency medical technicians from American Ambulance without backup from the fire department, he added.

