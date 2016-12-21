Three overnight fires test Fresno firefighters
A series of fires that broke out about 10 p.m. Thursday night, including one that left multiple people homeless, heavily taxed resources for Fresno fighters and forced the department to halt medical responses for two hours, spokesman Hector Vasquez said Friday. During the two hours, persons experiencing medical emergencies relied on emergency medical technicians from American Ambulance without backup from the fire department, he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC