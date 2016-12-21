Teens save 3 men from drowning in Kings County canal near Highway 41
Two young women saved the lives of three men Monday afternoon after one of them saw a vehicle crash into a canal through their rear view mirror near Highway 41 and Newton Avenue. California Highway Patrol said around 4:19 p.m., Goleta residents Emily Elmrick and Sydney Antles, both 19, were traveling to Fresno on Highway 41 when they saw a pickup truck submerge into the water and flip upside down.
