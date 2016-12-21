Suspects fail to crack southeast Fres...

Suspects fail to crack southeast Fresno pharmacy with a U-Haul truck

Surveillance video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a burglary attempt at a southeast Fresno pharmacy about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. At Primary Care Pharmacy, 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road, the thieves rammed the store with a U-Haul truck. The pharmacy's security bars held.

