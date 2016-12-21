Suspect in Fresno sporting goods store robbery arrested
The Fresno Police Department arrested a man wanted for several crimes, including stealing from a sporting goods store and fighting loss prevention officers on his way out, on Thursday. Sgt. James Fowler said Michael Marbry, 42, had been evading authorities since October.
