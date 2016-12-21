Stolen car seen in Fresno, so officers followed it, caught thieves committing new crime

Three men were arrested Thursday night after the suspected stolen vehicle they were driving was followed by the HEAT task force, which witnessed the men drive to a home in Fresno and force their way in through a side door, where a woman and her children were inside at the time, said the CHP. Jesus Roberto Lopez, 27, Victor Manuel Moreno, 25, and Jorge Manuel Iniguez, 24, all of Fresno, were being watched after the Help Eliminate Auto Theft Task Force spotted them in an allegedly stolen 2003 Ford Explorer in the area of Cedar and Clinton Avenues Thursday night.

