Snow, freezes, closures: Valley winter swings into full gear for New Yeara s weekend
A wave of cold, wet weather will hit the central San Joaquin Valley just in time for New Year's Day, and the storms could impede holiday travelers heading to Southern California. Meteorologist Kevin Durfee with the National Weather Service in Hanford said several storm systems will move into the Valley over the next week, bringing rain, snow and sub-freezing temperatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC