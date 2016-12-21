Second suspect jailed in theft of Christmas gifts from Fresno home
Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case. Rodney Keck, left, and Michelle Melikian have been arrested in the theft of $2,500 worth of Christmas gifts from a Fresno home.
