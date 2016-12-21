New Fresno leaders take office on Tuesday

There will be plenty of pomp and ceremony at Fresno City Hall on Thursday to install a new mayor and city council members, but the nuts and bolts of municipal governance will actually begin Tuesday, when the city charter dictates that new terms for those offices actually begin. Lee Brand, elected in November to replace two-term and term-limited Mayor Ashley Swearengin, will take his oath of office at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the second-floor lobby of the City Council chamber at City Hall.

