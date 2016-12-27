Moreno Gets Evening Slot With iHeart Fresno

Guillermo Moreno will begin hosting a talk show on iHeart's PowerTalk 96.7 and AM 1400 in Freson January 3 from 6 - 8 p.m. Moreno is a conservative talker. Moreno was born and raised in the Central Valley and graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School and Andrews University, where he helped create a campus TV station and hosted a political talk show.

