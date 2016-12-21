Jury: Fresno gang member didna t commit felony assault by dragging police officer

A Fresno gang member, who police accused of dragging an officer 50 feet with his SUV to avoid an arrest in April 2015, has been found not guilty of felony assault with a deadly weapon. The Fresno County Superior Court jury also said Jesse Mora, 32, was not guilty of felony assault that caused great bodily injury to officer Darren Nelson, who suffered cuts to his head and left knee.

