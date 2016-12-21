Hmong International New Year welcomes...

Hmong International New Year welcomes Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly

Read more: The Fresno Bee

Special guest of the annual Hmong International New Year celebration on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Fresno Fairgrounds was Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly. He is the first Hmong elected mayor in the United States.

