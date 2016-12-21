GoFundMe account seeks $1 million to ...

GoFundMe account seeks $1 million to update east-central Fresnoa s Discovery Center

A GoFundMe page has been launched seeking donations to update the Discovery Center in east-central Fresno, said Brooke Nelson with the north Fresno chapter of Moms Offering Moms Support Club, which is collecting the funds. The MOMS club hopes to raise $1 million for an overhaul of the children's museum, which sits at 1944 N. Winery Ave. The club has partnered with Seattle's Portico Group, which designed the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's African Adventure and Sea Lion Cove exhibits to develop interactive displays that include water and robotics.

