GoFundMe account seeks $1 million to update east-central Fresnoa s Discovery Center
A GoFundMe page has been launched seeking donations to update the Discovery Center in east-central Fresno, said Brooke Nelson with the north Fresno chapter of Moms Offering Moms Support Club, which is collecting the funds. The MOMS club hopes to raise $1 million for an overhaul of the children's museum, which sits at 1944 N. Winery Ave. The club has partnered with Seattle's Portico Group, which designed the Fresno Chaffee Zoo's African Adventure and Sea Lion Cove exhibits to develop interactive displays that include water and robotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC