Fresno parks chief steps down; search for replacement begins
Manuel Mollinedo, who brought an awareness of community diversity and helped the city reach an agreement with local schools to open playgrounds to the public on weekends, has resigned as director of Fresno's Parks, After-School, Recreation and Community Services department. Mollinedo, 70, was hired as PARCS director in May 2014, and Friday was his last day on the job.
