Fresno judge Kathleen Meehan named to Fifth District Court of Appeal
Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Fresno County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Meehan as associate justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeal on Friday. Meehan takes the place of Justice Dennis Cornell, who is retiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|6 hr
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|8 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC