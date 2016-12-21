Fresno Coroner identifies men killed in sky park plane crash
The pilot of a plane that crashed after taking off from Sierra Sky Park in Fresno Monday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner's Office as William Huene, 47, of Fresno. A passenger killed in the crash was Chase Splan, 32, also of Fresno.
