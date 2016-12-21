Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will set a new attendance record this year with exhibits such as Sea Lion Cove and African Adventure contributing to the increase. Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.

