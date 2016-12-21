Fresnan gets prison for killing a man whose goal was to feed the homeless
A Fresno man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for killing a man whose goal in life was to own a food truck and feed the homeless. In a letter, Davin Rodriguez, 25, told Superior Court Judge John Vogt that he wanted to apologize to the family of Jerald Lee Riley, 36, who was unarmed when he was stabbed nine times during an altercation with Rodriguez in Fresno's Tower District in October 2014.
