Fire causes extensive damage to Livingstonea s restaurant in Tower
Fire caused extensive damage to a longtime Tower District restaurant early Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Fresno, California. Heavy smoke roiled from Livingstone's Restaurant & Pub when firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m. Fire officials say the blaze broke out overnight at the business on Fern Avenue near Wishon Avenue.
