Expect smooth handoff when Brand takes over as Fresno mayor
Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin cleaned out the office she has called home for eight years last week, posted a picture on Twitter and tweeted "Out w/the old, in w/the new! Making room for 2017 and @ LeeBrand3 ." As a two-term city councilman, Brand is steeped in the intracacies and the politics of City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Tue
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC