Effort to feed citya s needy on Christmas splits Poverello, other volunteer groups

About 300 to 400 people were served dinners Sunday at the Poverello House in downtown Fresno, where officials expressed disappointment that other community groups did not coordinate efforts to feed the needy on Christmas Day. Recently, it has become a trend for churches and other local volunteer agencies to serve food to the homeless and poor near the Poverello, on South G Street, on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.