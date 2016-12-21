Effort to feed citya s needy on Christmas splits Poverello, other volunteer groups
About 300 to 400 people were served dinners Sunday at the Poverello House in downtown Fresno, where officials expressed disappointment that other community groups did not coordinate efforts to feed the needy on Christmas Day. Recently, it has become a trend for churches and other local volunteer agencies to serve food to the homeless and poor near the Poverello, on South G Street, on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Sun
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC