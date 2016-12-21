E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket
A man was hospitalized on Wednesday after his e-cigarette ignited in his pocket while riding a bus in Fresno, California, according to multiple local media outlets. KSFN-TV reported that the man was told by the bus driver to put his e-cigarette away.
