Dusty Buns files for bankruptcy, appears to close
The Dusty Buns restaurant on Weldon Avenue near Fresno High hasn't been open in weeks nor has the food truck seen much action recently. At one point, owners Dustin and Kristen Stewart were running two food trucks and two brick-and-mortar locations - the Weldon restaurant and another in San Francisco .
