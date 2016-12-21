During search for Riverside double-mu...

During search for Riverside double-murder suspect, Fresno deputies fatally shoot man in gun battle

Wednesday

While searching for a suspect wanted in a Riverside double homicide, a Fresno County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who opened fire at authorities early Wednesday. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Department as well as the U.S. Marshals Service had arrived at the Coalinga home early in the morning and used a loudspeaker to summon those inside, sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said.

