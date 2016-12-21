Deputies raid rooster fight, woman inadvertently hit by patrol vehicle
A woman was inadvertently struck by a Fresno County Sheriff deputy as deputies raided a rooster fight Sunday afternoon southwest of Fresno, a spokesman reported. The incident took place near West Mountain View and South Chateau Fresno, near Caruthers, where deputies went to investigate the illegal gambling operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|Sun
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Sat
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
|Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ...
|Dec 13
|Anil
|1
|She's so lost n doesn't even know it
|Dec 9
|Done with her
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC