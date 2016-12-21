Deaths that haunt: Police still hunti...

Deaths that haunt: Police still hunting for Baby Rashada s killer, among 2016 Fresno homicides

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The shooting death of a 20-month-old Fresno toddler, who died in front of his parents in June, remains a top-priority Fresno murder case that detectives are eager to solve as 2016 ends. Rashad Halford Jr. was shot to death on June 22 as he sat outside with his parents on a warm summer night near South First Street and East Platt Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15) Dec 27 Jaime garcia 4
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Dec 27 Joe Cimen 1
Ness Dec 25 Her 7
News Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 1
Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ... Dec 24 Assbeating 1
News Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ... Dec 18 SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD 12
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Dec 15 Thank You God 40
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,355 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,533

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC