Deaths that haunt: Police still hunting for Baby Rashada s killer, among 2016 Fresno homicides
The shooting death of a 20-month-old Fresno toddler, who died in front of his parents in June, remains a top-priority Fresno murder case that detectives are eager to solve as 2016 ends. Rashad Halford Jr. was shot to death on June 22 as he sat outside with his parents on a warm summer night near South First Street and East Platt Avenue.
