Curb Appeal: William Saroyana s family home in SE Fresno is for sale
CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand A Craftsman bungalow-style house, at 3204 E El Monte Way, was the childhood home of Fresno native William Saroyan, famed novelist, playwright,short story writer, and a Pulitzer Prize and an Academy Award winner. Saroyan's mother, Takoohi Saroyan, bought the home for her family in 1921, when Saroyan was nearly 13. They lived there until 1927.
