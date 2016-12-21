Corridor 2122 puts a Banksy spin on r...

Corridor 2122 puts a Banksy spin on renovation fundraising

Leave it to the inspired artists at Corridor 2122 , a Fresno cooperative gallery known for its embrace of intellectually provocative art, to offer some flair when it comes to raising money for needed renovations. You can buy a Corridor 2122 T-shirt , wear it to a local arts or cultural event and become part of a "citywide performance piece."

