Corridor 2122 puts a Banksy spin on renovation fundraising
Leave it to the inspired artists at Corridor 2122 , a Fresno cooperative gallery known for its embrace of intellectually provocative art, to offer some flair when it comes to raising money for needed renovations. You can buy a Corridor 2122 T-shirt , wear it to a local arts or cultural event and become part of a "citywide performance piece."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Tue
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC