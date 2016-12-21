Calendar of Events - 12/29/2016

GROONG's Calendar of events ========================================= What: `Iran's Mission of Apology to Russia' at Fresno State Dr. George Bournoutian at CSUF When: Jan 28 2017 7:30pm Where: University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Rm. 191 The Fresno State campus Misc: Dr. George Bournoutian, is senior professor of Middle Eastern and East European history at Iona College of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.