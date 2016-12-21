Authorities identify the still critic...

Authorities identify the still critical pedestrian hit by vehicle in Visalia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The woman who was stuck by a vehicle while walking in Visalia on Friday night has been identified and remains in critical condition, Visalia police said. Around 8:47 p.m., officials said Jeannette Hasbun, 69, of Visalia was crossing west on Jacob Street, south of Allen Avenue, when she was struck by a 2001 Saturn sedan traveling south on Jacob Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ... 4 hr Assbeating 1
Ness Dec 20 Him 5
News Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ... Dec 18 SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD 12
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Dec 15 Thank You God 40
News Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American ... Dec 13 Anil 1
She's so lost n doesn't even know it Dec 9 Done with her 4
News Children who witnessed Fresno County Jail shoot... Dec 8 Not a LIBERAL 2
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC