Authorities identify the still critical pedestrian hit by vehicle in Visalia
The woman who was stuck by a vehicle while walking in Visalia on Friday night has been identified and remains in critical condition, Visalia police said. Around 8:47 p.m., officials said Jeannette Hasbun, 69, of Visalia was crossing west on Jacob Street, south of Allen Avenue, when she was struck by a 2001 Saturn sedan traveling south on Jacob Street.
