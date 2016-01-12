Armed Robbery Team Run Off by Fast Shooting Clerk ~ VIDEO
Dailymail.com reported 12-1-2016 in Fresno, California that a few days earlier, two robbery suspects entered a Fresno convenience store just before 2 the morning. Surveillance footage from the store video shows a man brandishing a rifle and walking into the store followed by a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Grupo Yerman (Oct '15)
|Dec 27
|Jaime garcia
|4
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Dec 27
|Joe Cimen
|1
|Ness
|Dec 25
|Her
|7
|Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Don't use coyote express llc druggie owned and ...
|Dec 24
|Assbeating
|1
|Birth of Jesus and Prophet Muhammad celebrated ...
|Dec 18
|SEX MANIAC MOHAMAD
|12
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Dec 15
|Thank You God
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC