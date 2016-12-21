$1,200 for a suit? Fresno gets one more custom designer

Owner/designer Ryan Douglas Hammonds, center, with showroom manager Michael Leon, right, of R. Douglas Custom Clothier, in the company's new Fresno shop at Park Place on North Palm Avenue. R. Douglas Custom Clothier has expanded its operation from its first shop in Sacramento to Fresno, opening the second shop in Park Place on Nov. 7 in Fresno.

