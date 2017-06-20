More Porn, Less Rape? The Controversy...

More Porn, Less Rape? The Controversy Revisited

In a previous post , I summarized a half-dozen recent studies showing that all over the world-in the U.S., Denmark, Japan, China, Hong Kong, and the Czech Republic-as pornography became more easily available because of legislative changes or the arrival of the Internet, rates of sexual assault dropped consistently and significantly. As a result, I concluded: More porn, less rape.

