Brookline 5-year-old's deadly fall appears accidental
A little girl's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window Monday afternoon appears to be a tragic accident, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Tuesday. "The information that we have at this point, it does not seem suspicious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Jun 19
|Borderguard
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May '17
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC