Westborough school library teachers receive service award

Saturday Jun 10

Two Westborough school library teachers were honored for their dedication to the profession of school librarianship through leadership at the state level and beyond. The Massachusetts School Library Association presented the 2017 Service Award to Anita Cellucci of Westborough High School and Laura D'Elia of J. Harding Armstrong and Annie E. Fales elementary schools.

