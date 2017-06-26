Treating of the Water Chestnut on the Sudbury River
The Conservation Commission, through its contractor SOLitude, began treatment of invasive species on the ponded portion of the Sudbury River, from Fenwick Street down to the Saxonville Dam. The concentration at this time is on the predominant invasive species water chestnut, which has covered nearly 95% of the water surface in this portion of the river and threatens to spread downstream without a concentrated effort to control it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|Sandra
|29
|Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag
|Jun 19
|Borderguard
|1
|Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|civil servant sup...
|4
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham
|Jun 2
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald...
|May 28
|JUST SAYIN
|4
|Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Un satisfied cust...
|28
|Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but...
|May '17
|Vernon Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC