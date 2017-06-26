Treating of the Water Chestnut on the...

Treating of the Water Chestnut on the Sudbury River

The Conservation Commission, through its contractor SOLitude, began treatment of invasive species on the ponded portion of the Sudbury River, from Fenwick Street down to the Saxonville Dam. The concentration at this time is on the predominant invasive species water chestnut, which has covered nearly 95% of the water surface in this portion of the river and threatens to spread downstream without a concentrated effort to control it.

