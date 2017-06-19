Traffic Alert - Plan Ahead for Travel on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Roadway construction is anticipated to take place on Coburn Street, Franklin Street and Claflin Street on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Coburn Street Milling Operation Roadway milling of Coburn Street is anticipated to begin at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Traffic will be managed utilizing a one lane alternating traffic management plan.

