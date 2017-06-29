The Massachusetts Department of Trans...

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will hold a Design Public Hearing tomorrow, Wednesday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will hold a Design Public Hearing tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30pm in the Blumer Room of the Memorial Building, 150 Concord Street, to discuss the proposed Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Installation at Route 9 and Maynard Road project in Framingham.

