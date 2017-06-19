The Framingham Water Department has contracted Miles Leak Detection to assist us in locating leaks
The Framingham Water Department has contracted Miles Leak Detection to assist us in locating leaks within Framingham's water distribution system. Miles Leak Detection will be in your neighborhood during the overnight hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. or during the day time depending upon the ambient noise in your area.
