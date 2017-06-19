Star Wars Day

The Framingham Public library welcomes Peter Struzziero and his famous Star Wars Symposium to the Costin Room at the Main Library for an all ages day of fun! Join us for trivia, Star Wars history, a traveling museum, and much more! Attend all day if you can, or drop in for whatever you want! Schedule 12-2 PM: Star Wars Symposium 2-3 PM: Snack break! 3-5 PM: Screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

