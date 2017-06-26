Sermon on the Mount: How to Bag Your ...

Sermon on the Mount: How to Bag Your First Fourteenr

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Denver Westword

In Colorado, it's common knowledge that more than fifty mountains top 14,000 feet. These peaks provide a fun challenge for hikers, many of whom adopt the number of Fourteeners they've bagged as a part of their identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 18 hr Sandra 29
Student freaks out over seeing Rebel flag Jun 19 Borderguard 1
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) Jun 14 civil servant sup... 4
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Framingham Jun 2 VictorOrians 1
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... May 28 JUST SAYIN 4
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) May '17 Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May '17 Vernon Peterson 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC