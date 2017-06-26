Pharmacy head to be sentenced in dead...

Pharmacy head to be sentenced in deadly meningitis outbreak

Read more: Boston Herald

The co-founder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy is set to be sentenced in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened hundreds more. Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law, but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges.

